No parking zones introduced on Avinashi Road

The Coimbatore City Police have declared no parking areas at many places on Avinashi Road to aid the ongoing construction works of the elevated corridor from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins.

The traffic police have placed no parking sign boards at many places on the stretch where sides of the road were levelled using concrete to increase motorable space. Earlier, most of these places were used for parking. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu said no parking sign boards were placed at places where construction of pillars were under way.

Some of these places fall in busy areas of Avinashi Road with shops and establishments situated on the sides. People, who visit such places, are now unable to park vehicles on the sides of the road. On Tuesday, the traffic police imposed fines to persons who parked vehicles in no parking areas on the stretch between Lakshmi Mills Junction and Anna Silai Junction. Some of the motorists who were fined were unaware of the new parking restrictions.

Mr. Mutharasu said the police would continue to declare such no parking zones based on the requirement for the construction works.