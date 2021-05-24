No oxygen shortage in Namakkal district: Tourism Minister

Namakkal

24 May 2021 22:31 IST

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said that there is there is no oxygen shortage in the district at the moment.

Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with District Collector K. Megraj here on Monday, he said the bed strength in the district was also being increased. He said that 16 doctors and 45 nurses were recently appointed in the district. He also said that the death rate in the district had been reducing.

Advertising

Advertising