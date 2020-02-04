‘No other sexual assault complaint from students’

Two days after Thudiyalur All Women Police arrested a teacher on charges of sexually assaulting a Class VI student in a government school in a rural area, officials from the District Child Protection Office said that no other student has complained of such assault.

R. Sundar, District Child Protection Officer, conducted an inquiry on Monday, which revealed that the victim had complained of such sexual assaults in November and December 2019, but no written complaints were given by the victim’s parents.

However, only after the 50-year-old teacher allegedly threatened the student on January 30, the parents decided to give a written complaint at the All Women Police Station in Thudiyalur, officials privy to the inquiry said. The teacher had been working in the school for 20 years, the officials said.

On whether other students were also sexually assaulted in the school, the officials said that the police were “bound by duty” to register further cases. However, no other complaints or incidents have come to the attention of the District Child Protection Office during the inquiry, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, R. Geetha, District Educational Officer of S.S. Kulam educational district, also initiated a separate inquiry into the incident.

Claiming that nearly 10 Class VI students were not present in the school on Monday, Ms. Geetha said that the inquiry would continue to ascertain whether more students were sexually assaulted by the accused.

The teacher was booked under sections 7 (Sexual assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was remanded in judicial custody.