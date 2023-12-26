ADVERTISEMENT

No one has the right to occupy the post of AIADMK General Secretary, says O. Panneerselvam

December 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) having resolved late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as the permanent General Secretary of the party, no one has the right to revoke the resolution and occupy the post, said the party’s former co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam

The case regarding the resolution passed at the General Body meeting of the AIADMK is coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on January 19, he said and expressed hope that the outcome would be positive.

Mr. Panneerselvam also ruled out any idea of floating a new party and added that his mission was to strengthen AIADMK. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules are very clear and there is only one position as Leader of the Opposition, he said.

He said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi should return as Prime Minister and he was working towards the same.

