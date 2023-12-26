GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No one has the right to occupy the post of AIADMK General Secretary, says O. Panneerselvam

December 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) having resolved late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as the permanent General Secretary of the party, no one has the right to revoke the resolution and occupy the post, said the party’s former co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam

The case regarding the resolution passed at the General Body meeting of the AIADMK is coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on January 19, he said and expressed hope that the outcome would be positive.

Mr. Panneerselvam also ruled out any idea of floating a new party and added that his mission was to strengthen AIADMK. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules are very clear and there is only one position as Leader of the Opposition, he said.

He said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi should return as Prime Minister and he was working towards the same.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.