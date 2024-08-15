ADVERTISEMENT

No one has right to stop rally with national flag, says BJP State vice-president

Published - August 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre taking out a bike rally with national flags near Old Bus Stand in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

No one has the right to stop a rally with national flag, said the Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Madras High Court order permitting BJP’s bike rally with national flags across the State, party cadre held bike rallies in various parts of the district. At the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Old Bus Stand, Mr. Ramalingam participated and garlanded the statue.

He told reporters the BJP will eradicate drugs, anti-social elements, and end violence and ensure social justice if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Nationalism and spiritualism will only ensure the security of the country, Mr. Ramalingam added.

The Tamil Nadu government and police have only the right to change the route of the rally with the national flag as per law and do not have the right to ban the rally. As per law, there is a chance of dissolving a government if it bans a rally with a national flag, he claimed. The Madras High Court saved the DMK government by giving permission to the rally. The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is at its worst, Mr. Ramalingam alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US