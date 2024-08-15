No one has right to stop rally with national flag, says BJP State vice-president

No one has the right to stop a rally with national flag, said the Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam.

Following the Madras High Court order permitting BJP’s bike rally with national flags across the State, party cadre held bike rallies in various parts of the district. At the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Old Bus Stand, Mr. Ramalingam participated and garlanded the statue.

He told reporters the BJP will eradicate drugs, anti-social elements, and end violence and ensure social justice if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Nationalism and spiritualism will only ensure the security of the country, Mr. Ramalingam added.

The Tamil Nadu government and police have only the right to change the route of the rally with the national flag as per law and do not have the right to ban the rally. As per law, there is a chance of dissolving a government if it bans a rally with a national flag, he claimed. The Madras High Court saved the DMK government by giving permission to the rally. The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is at its worst, Mr. Ramalingam alleged.