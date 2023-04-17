No official communication from Army on arrest of accused, say relatives of jawan killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station

April 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Salem

The family members of the jawan, who was killed in the April 12 firing at Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station, said in Salem on Monday that they were yet to receive official communication regarding the cause of death and arrest of the accused.

The body of R. Kamalesh (24) of Panankadu near Nangavalli reached Salem on April 14. The relatives staged a road roko before the ambulance, demanding State honours at the funeral. The police and army personnel pacified them, and the body was buried.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Punjab police arrested a solider, Gunner Desai Mohan, who confessed to having killed four of his colleagues due to personal reasons.

R. Santhosh, elder brother of Kamalesh, said they had not received any information regarding the arrest of the jawan. “We got to know about the arrest through media reports and we cannot comment on this. When we contacted Army officials, they said a report regarding the case would be sent to us soon. After that, we will comment,” Mr. Santhosh added.