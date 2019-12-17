No nominations received in a ward in Sathyamangalam

Upset over official’s refusal to provide house site pattas to people living in poramboke land at Sujjilkuttai village at Pungar Panchayat in Bhavani Sagar Union in Sathyamangalam,, no candidate had filed nomination for contesting for the post of member for ward 1.

Sujjilkuttai and Nandi villages were located near the water spread area of the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir and 223 electors come under ward 1. They were living there for many years and were demanding house site pattas. However, officials clarified that since they are living in land belonging to Public Works Department, patta cannot be given. Last week, villagers hoisted black flag atop their houses and announced boycott of local body elections.

Filing of nominations for the election concluded on Monday. However, no candidate filed their nomination for contesting as member for ward 1. Villagers said that if their demand is not met, they would boycott the election.