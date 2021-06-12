No new positive cases in recent days in two areas

COIMBATORE

There’s good news from the Coimbatore Corporation: two areas that saw a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the recent past have no positive cases reported in the last few days.

The positive case count in the last three days in Nanjundapuram and in the last four days in Athikuttai, near Goldwyns, is zero, say corporation sources.

Nanjundapuram had only 51 positive cases – 22 on day one, 22 on day two and seven on day three. Likewise, in Athikuttai, the cases count was only 31. But, somehow, rumours spread that the number of positive persons and death toll was high and caused by a new mutant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The corporation swung into action in both the areas as the people from low economic group lived in a tightly knit place that had all the conditions to aid the quick spread of the virus. It sent all the positive persons in both the areas to either hospital or COVID-19 Care Centre and did not give them the option of remaining in home isolation.

To prevent the COVID-19 spread in the area, the corporation had deployed health workers, medical teams and volunteers for sanitation, collecting and testing samples and door-to-door survey respectively and in doing so the teams also had to overcome resistance from the residents, the sources add.

In the city too, the daily case count has dropped in the last nine days. From 1,204 cases on June 1, the case count gradually dropped to 716 cases on June 9. And, in the last 14 days the total case count was 14,564, the number of people in home isolation - 7,638 and COVID-19 Care Centres - 4,390.

The reduction in case count has come even as the corporation went about increasing the samples tested, from 5,182 on May 30 to over 7,000 in the last couple of days.

This only shows that the city is seeing a gradual reduction in number of cases, the sources say and add that while the situation is under control it is not yet time to let down the guard: city’s residents should continue to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.