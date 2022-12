December 14, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ERODE

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts on Wednesday.

In Erode, one person was discharged, while seven persons continue to be under treatment. In Salem, one person was discharged, while one person continues to be under treatment. No active case was reported in Namakkal district.