Coimbatore

No new COVID-19 cases in Salem and Namakkal districts

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday. As per bulletin, there are six active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2022 7:42:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-new-covid-19-cases-in-salem-and-namakkal-districts/article65480393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY