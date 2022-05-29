No new COVID-19 cases in districts
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Sunday. As per bulletin, there are seven active cases in Salem and one each in Nammakal, Erode and Krishnagiri.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.