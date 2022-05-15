Coimbatore

No new COVID-19 cases in districts

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Sunday. As per bulletin, there are five active cases in Salem, one in Namakkal and two cases in Krishnagiri.


