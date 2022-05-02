No new COVID-19 case in districts

May 02, 2022 20:29 IST

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem, Namakkal and Erode on Monday. As per bulletin, there are six active cases in Salem, two in Namakkal and one in Erode. Krishnagiri recorded no fresh case on Monday, and one person is currently infected in the district. The total number of COVID infections in the district as of date stood at 59,636. Dharmapuri recorded no fresh case and the total number of infections in the district as of date stood at 36,191.