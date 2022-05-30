Coimbatore

No new cases in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Monday. As per bulletin, there are seven active cases in Salem and one each in Namakkal and Krishnagiri.


