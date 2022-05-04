Coimbatore

No new case of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts did not report any new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One person recovered from the disease in Coimbatore district and there were 14 active cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 0.3% on Tuesday when two persons tested positive for the disease. Tiruppur district did not have any active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.


