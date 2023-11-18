No need for Governor to interfere in State decisions, says VCK Leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

November 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated November 19, 2023 12:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

Leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan asserted that “there is no need for the Governor to interfere in the decisions made by the elected government”, in response to the recent re-adoption of all 10 bills by the State Legislative Assembly after Governor R. N. Ravi withheld his assent.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the elected government, chosen by the people of Tamil Nadu, will handle any challenges arising from decisions taken in the legislative assembly. He criticized the opposition party’s attempt to raise objections against the actions of the elected government, terming it as ‘undemocratic’.

Speaking about the recent controversies surrounding decisions made in the State Legislative Assembly, he said, “The decisions were made based on political motives rather than genuine concerns for the people.” He added that the government would stand firm against any attempts to disrupt its work for the welfare of the people.

He also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s interference in state matters and accused them of attempting to destabilize the democratic process. “People need to be vigilant and united against any external influence that aims to disrupt the State’s governance,” he said.

Expressing concern over the negative impact of the recent passage of the Farm Laws by the central government on the livelihoods of farmers, he stated, “I urge farmers to stand against laws that could adversely affect their rights.”

