No more home quarantine in Coimbatore

Workers engaged by the Coimbatore Corporation checking a resident during a door-to-door COVID-19 survey in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

28 September 2020 22:30 IST

All asymptomatic persons to remain in COVID-19 Care Centre

Residents of Coimbatore, who test COVID-19 positive but are asymptomatic, will no longer have the option of remaining at home in quarantine. They will have to compulsorily spend some time in COVID-19 Care Centre.

Sources said, based on instructions from Collector K. Rajamani, the administration had decided to stop giving home quarantine as an option for asymptomatic persons. But the decision would not apply to the 950-plus COVID-19 positive asymptomatic persons, currently in home quarantine.

The decision to do away with the home quarantine was taken after it came to the district administration’s knowledge that several asymptomatic persons, who were supposed to remain home, violated the safety norms.

Their moving within or in and around the house or outside posed the risk of them spreading the infection to others and the manpower required to monitor such persons’ adherence to safety protocol was nearly becoming impossible, given the rise in positive cases, the sources explained.

Henceforth, all asymptomatic persons would spend time in a nearby COVID-19 Care Centre for at least a week, after which the administration would lift swab samples for test. Only if they turned negative, would it let them out. After returning home, they would have to remain indoors for another week to complete the 14-day quarantine period, the sources added.

The administration would allow home quarantine only for those who had the written approval of either the Collector or Corporation Commissioner, the sources added.

In a COVID-19 related development, the district administration had asked all approved testing labs to calibrate their testing equipment to a standard to ensure that there was no variation in test results.

Sources said Mr. Rajamani asked the lab managements to do so and directed the Joint Director, Public Health, to help them calibrate the equipment to the required standards, as per government norms.

The administration was forced to do it because the test result declared by a lab was overturned by another and this led to members of public who had given samples getting agitated over the varied results.

The Collector also asked the labs to make a distinction between samples of those persons from Coimbatore and other districts to ensure that other district samples were not added to Coimbatore’s tally.

He also asked them to declare both positive and negative results the same day so that the administration had a clear picture of the infection spread.