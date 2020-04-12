‘No more distribution of food directly’

The district administration, following the orders from the State government, has stopped distribution of food to the needy through Non-Governmental Organisations, other agencies, and individuals.

Mr. Rajamani said in a press release that those who want to help can provide the provisions to Coimbatore Corporation or to the respective tahsildars. The government has said that migrant workers from other States and districts should be supported by the employers. In the case of workers from other States who used to go for daily wages or through contractors, about 40,000 people are provided cooked food every day. For those in need, grocery items are provided. Since there are risks of the virus spreading when volunteers reach out to the needy directly and there are challenges in implementing the lockdown, no one should distribute cooked food directly. If anyone is found violating the government norms, action will be taken against them, the Collector said. A senior official said that more than 30 common kitchens were in operation in the city. The distribution will now be taken up directly through the government departments. There are several cases where food is delivered by multiple agencies to the same set of people and to the local residents. The focus is on the migrant workers and ensuring the lockdown is implemented fully.

There may be challenges for a day or two in identifying the need and supplying food to them. However, all efforts will be taken to ensure that the needy and the migrant workers get food or provisions regularly during the lockdown period, the official said.