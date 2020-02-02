No money to pay fine, man remanded in judicial custody

The 8th judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore recently remanded a 50-year-old man in judicial custody, who was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, after he informed the court the he did not have the money to pay the fine ₹ 10,000.

According to the police, P. Saminathan from SIHS Colony was remanded in judicial custody for a fortnight on January 29, after he informed the court that he did not have ₹ 10,000 pay the penalty.

The police said that Saminthan was caught for driving under the influence of alcohol during a vehicle check on Anayangadu road near Singanallur on November 8, 2019. The Singanallur traffic police registered a case against Saminathan which was taken to the 8th judicial magistrate court as he allegedly refused to pay the fine.

The court summoned him on January 29 and directed the accused to pay the penalty of ₹ 10,000, failure of which would attract two weeks of imprisonment.

The man submitted before the court that he did not have the money to pay the penalty. The court subsequently remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Banned tobacco products seized

The R.S. Puram police on Friday arrested a trader and seized 214.5 kg of banned tobacco products from him. C. Venkatesan (40), a resident of P.N. Pudur on Maruthamalai road, was arrested for stocking the contraband for sale. The police said that they inspected his house on Friday afternoon and found the stock of banned tobacco products of multiple brands. The man allegedly deterred the police from discharging their duty and threatened them. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

Boy dies in PAP canal

An eight-year-old boy, son of a worker hailing from Bihar, died after he fell into a canal at Pungamuthur village near Udumalpet on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar, son of Sreekumar from Gaya district of Bihar. On Friday, the boy accidentally fell into a canal of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) at Chinnabomman Salai near Pungamuthur around 4.30 p.m. and drowned, said the police.