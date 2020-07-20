No mass gatherings witnessed in temples on Aadi Amavasai in Coimbatore

There have been no complaints of mass crowding in temples on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai on Monday in Coimbatore district, according to officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The rituals for ancestors were not allowed in any temples in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Although the rituals performed for the deities were performed in the temples as usual on Monday, devotees were not allowed inside the temples, the officials said.

Perur Patteeswarar Temple remained closed for the devotees on Monday. Perur Tahsildar K. Radhakrishnan said that he convened a meeting with the police and temple officials on Saturday to not conduct any rituals for ancestors. Rituals for certain deities were conducted in the evening as opposed to the morning to avoid any crowds, he said.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, the district administration barricaded roads that lead to Sangameswarar Temple at Bhavani and Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi and other roads that lead to River Cauvery. A devotee from Erode said that probably this is the first time that mass gathering at Kooduthurai was banned. “Even when the water level was high a few years ago, people performed puja and took holy dip”, he said.

Temple officials said that over a lakh people from nearby districts and other States gather every year at Kooduthurai to perform the rituals. But, entry is prohibited due to COVID-19, they added. But, many performed rituals along the Kalingarayan Canal and at other places and took holy dip in the water. “We cannot miss performing rituals to our forefathers and there is no mass gathering here”, said a devotee who performed ritual at the canal. Police maintained tight vigil to prevent mass gatherings at these two temples throughout the day.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

The annual rites was held in a low key manner in Salem and Namakkal. A very few people turned up at temples and along the banks of waterbodies to perform rites for their ancestors.

M. Chandrasenkaran, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), said that special checks were conducted at waterbodies in each police station limits.Police personnel were deployed at Moookuneri lake.

Namakkal Collector K. Megraj warned of stern action against persons visiting several points along the banks of River Cauvery for performing the rites.

Superintendent of Police for Namakkal S. Sakthi Ganesan said that a team of 50 police personnel were deployed to prevent public gatherings along these points here.