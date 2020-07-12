Coimbatore

No major violations reported on complete lockdown

The fish market at Ukkadam in Coimbatore remained closed during complete lockdown on Sunday.

The fish market at Ukkadam in Coimbatore remained closed during complete lockdown on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Complete lockdown on Sunday, which is the second Sunday this month, passed off in Coimbatore district with no major violation.

Retail outlets, offices, hotels, and markets remained closed. There were hardly any vehicles on the roads. Food delivery apps and taxis did not operate. The State government had said that there will be complete lockdown in the State on all the Sundays this month.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said the lockdown was total this week too across the district, including the rural areas.

Coimbatore city police on Sunday registered cases against 12 persons for violating regulations of the complete lockdown. Special teams of the police conducted patrols and vehicle checks in various parts of the city. Vehicles were checked at 12 entry points of the city. Coimbatore rural police said that the number of cases registered for lockdown violation on Sunday were being collated.

