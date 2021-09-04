No major violations during weekend restrictions in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 September 2021 23:23 IST

As the weekend restrictions announced by the district administration came into force in Coimbatore on Saturday, no major violations by commercial establishments were detected on the first day, according to Corporation officials.

As part of measure to prevent crowding, Collector G.S. Sameeran had announced that shops other than those selling essential items will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Road, Saramedu Road (Royal Nagar Junction), Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road, the stretch of Trichy Road from Singanallur Junction to Ondipudur flyover, Hope College Junction on Avinashi Road, Kalapatti Road near Nehru Nagar, D.B. Road, T.V. Samy Street, N.S.R. Road, Arokiyasamy Road East and West, Saravanampatti Junction, Ganapathy Bus Terminus, Thudiyalur Junction, Rotti Kadai Ground in Peelamedu, Avarampalayam junction, Bharathi Nagar (Ganapathy), Pappanaickenpalayam Junction, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, V.H. Road, N.H. Road, Edayar Street, Vysial Street, Thomas Street, Sukrawarpet Street, Marakkadai Street, R.G. Street, Gandhipuram Streets 1 to 11, and Sullivan Street.

Similarly, jewellery and textile shops, malls and parks will remain closed for the public during the weekend in the Coimbatore Corporation limits and at all the municipalities in the district.

Corporation officials said on Saturday that the restrictions will be in place till further orders. While some establishments have requested for some relaxations, the Corporation will not relax the restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city, according to the officials.