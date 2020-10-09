‘No major increase in occupancy of TNSTC buses’

Over a month after the resumption of bus services by the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), there has not been any major increase in occupancy in the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior TNSTC official said on Thursday that only around 500 town and mofussil buses were operated of the 1,012 buses in the district. While the district used to see between 6.5 lakh and 8.5 lakh passengers travelling a day, the number has come down to around two lakh passengers a day, he said.

“Despite operating 50% of the total fleet of buses, the earnings are not even 50% of the collections prior to the lockdown,” the official said. The TNSTC saw around ₹ 40 lakh of earnings a day for the 500 buses, while the earnings used to be around ₹ 1.5 crore a day when the total fleet of buses were operated in the district.

Private bus operators also resumed their operations. The reason for the low occupancy in TNSTC buses could be the hesitation among the public to use public transport as Coimbatore district witnessed fresh COVID-19 cases at a steady pace, the official opined. With the situation less likely to improve before the upcoming festival season, the number of special buses for Ayudha Puja and Deepavali might be reduced by the TNSTC Coimbatore Division, according to him.

The official noted that no relaxations had been made in the COVID-19 precautionary measures inside the TNSTC buses such as allowing passengers only if they wore masks, provision of hand sanitisers to passengers, wearing of masks and gloves by the drivers and conductors and regular disinfection of the buses.