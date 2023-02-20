ADVERTISEMENT

‘No let up in NEET coaching for govt. school students despite T.N.’s appeal in Supreme Court’

February 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Government’s latest appeal in the Supreme Court to scrap NEET, the mental state of students in preparing for the exam has become a matter of concern for parents.

The State government has questioned the NEET, alleging that the single-window examination for admission into MBBS violates the principle of federalism.

On its part, however, the School Education Department has not let down its guard to equip the students for the exam. The special coaching being imparted to government school students to fare well in NEET is, in fact, set to be intensified after the public exam, in the district.

The provision made by the State government itself to impart NEET coaching in government schools to enable students to derive utility of the 7.5 per cent reservation from Classes VI to XII is being exercised in right earnest.

“The awareness on the reservation has percolated well among students. The coaching is an opportunity for those among them with the right potential to secure seats based on NEET score,” M. Govindaraj, former Headmaster of Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Thondamuthur, said.

At present, the NEET coaching is being conducted for government school students on Saturdays and Sundays.

“After culmination of the public exams, the coaching will be further intensified. There is a plan to conduct classes during the weekdays and tests on Saturdays and Sundays to keep students in a higher state of preparation,” R. Boopathi, Chief Educational Officer, told The Hindu.

Senior teachers handling the NEET classes formed Whatsapp groups to share study materials. The training being imparted to the students would equip them well to appear with confidence in JEE as well, Mr. Boopathi said.

Even among subject teachers involved in the NEET coaching, their areas of strength in particular units had been factored in for the coaching, the CEO said.

