No issues in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, says former Minister Sengottaiyan

April 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

There is no problem in the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, said former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan here on Sunday.

He told reporters that due to issues related to timing, there was no meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday in Chennai. Mr. Palaniswami will meet the Prime Minister at an appropriate time, he said.

Stating that the AIADMK will win all the 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the 2024 elections will be a turning point for the AIADMK, and in the 2026 Assembly elections, AIADMK will be an unshakeable force and form the government.

“During the AIADMK regime, the Delta region was announced as a Protected Agricultural Special Zone and the farmers were protected,” Mr. Sengottaiyan added.

He added that Mr. Palaniswami is running the party well on the lines of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. The party is witnessing several good developments such as receiving the two-leaf symbol in the Erode East by-election, receiving a favourable Supreme Court ruling on the general body meeting, and having Mr. Palaniswami elected as general secretary.

A new membership enrolment drive has been launched. All party officials should work hard and send the membership forms to the party head office within one month. In Erode East, Erode West, and Modakurichi Assembly constituencies, 3.50 lakh new members should join the party, and functionaries should ensure this by visiting door-to-door, Mr. Sengottaiyan added.

