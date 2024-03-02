ADVERTISEMENT

No issues in DMK alliance, says CPI (M)

March 02, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday said that there are no issues in the DMK alliance as BJP State president K. Annamalai had alleged.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said that Mr. Annamalai should speak with dignity; “it is not acceptable to speak in an uncivilised manner about Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. The BJP alliance and the AIADMK alliance could not win even a single seat in the coming parliament elections.”

He went on to say: The aim of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu is to defeat the BJP by a huge margin and make them lose their deposit amount. The talks with the alliance partners are going well and there is no issue regarding the talks in the DMK alliance. The nation is in danger now under the BJP regime and the Union government is not giving the State government’s share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US