No issues in DMK alliance, says CPI (M)

March 02, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Dharmapuri

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday said that there are no issues in the DMK alliance as BJP State president K. Annamalai had alleged.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said that Mr. Annamalai should speak with dignity; “it is not acceptable to speak in an uncivilised manner about Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. The BJP alliance and the AIADMK alliance could not win even a single seat in the coming parliament elections.”

He went on to say: The aim of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu is to defeat the BJP by a huge margin and make them lose their deposit amount. The talks with the alliance partners are going well and there is no issue regarding the talks in the DMK alliance. The nation is in danger now under the BJP regime and the Union government is not giving the State government’s share.