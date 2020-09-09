Coimbatore

‘No irregularities in PM-Kisan scheme in Tiruppur district’

No irregularities were found in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Tiruppur district, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said here on Wednesday.

“So far, there have been no issues in our district,” he said during an interaction with the reporters. The full data regarding the PM-KISAN scheme for Tiruppur district will be out in one or two days, he noted.

