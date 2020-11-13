No increase in special buses for Deepavali

Passengers at the temporary bus terminus arranged by TNSTC at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in the city on Thursday.

Coimbatore

13 November 2020 00:40 IST

With a day to go for Deepavali, Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has not increased the number of special buses due to reduction in number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from TNSTC Coimbatore Division said only 436 special buses were being operated from four districts for Deepavali from Thursday. This comprised 186 buses from Coimbatore district, 50 from the Nilgiris district, 110 from Erode district and 90 buses from Tiruppur district. These special buses would be operated to destinations including Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem, Erode and Palani.

TNSTC Coimbatore Division had set up a temporary bus terminus at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Avinashi Road from where 200 buses would be operated to Salem and Tiruchi from Thursday to Saturday, he said. However, more buses could be operated if the demand increased, the official said.

As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the passengers would be allowed only if they wore mask inside the buses and the occupancy would be limited to 60% to ensure personal distancing norms, the TNSTC official said.

An official from State Express Transport Corporation said that around 20 buses would be operated to Chennai from the SETC Bus Terminus in Gandhipuram.