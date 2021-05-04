No immediate change in number of bus services in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 May 2021 15:06 IST

Following the fresh set of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the State government from Thursday, officials from the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said that there are no immediate plans to change the number of bus services operated in Coimbatore district.

As of Tuesday, the TNSTC operates around 640 town buses and 300 mofussil buses in the district. With occupancy taking a hit since the imposition of the night curfew in April, there will be no major change in these numbers, officials said.

While most of the total fleet of 1,012 TNSTC buses for the district is operational, the decision to increase or decrease the bus services will be taken depending on the situation, the officials added.

On Monday, the State government announced a slew of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which included limiting the occupancy of the number of passengers in government and private buses to 50%. Following poor patronage for the buses amidst the aggressive second wave of the pandemic, the TNSTC’s per day revenue has been nearly 60% less in comparison to 2019 for Coimbatore district, according to the officials.

Private buses likely to cease operations

Over 300 private buses that are operated in Coimbatore district, including more than 100 town buses operated in the Coimbatore Corporation limits, will likely not ply on the roads after Thursday. A private bus operator, who operates three buses each in Coimbatore city and Pollachi, said that private buses have already been under financial stress owing to poor occupancy during the past year. Operating the buses with only 50% of the passengers from Thursday would not be financially viable, he said.