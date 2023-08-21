ADVERTISEMENT

No illegal bars in Tamil Nadu, says Minister S. Muthusamy

August 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy on Monday said there were no illegal bars in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegation that corruption to the tune of ₹10 crore took place at Tasmac outlets every day, the Minister said Mr. Palaniswami was speaking about what happened three years ago.

“There is no illegal bar anywhere in the State. If any such bars are found, we are ready to close them,” he said. ‘

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 500 Tasmac outlets had been closed, and no new outlet had been opened. The outlets functioning near schools and temples had been shifted, he said.

A total of 2,000 Tasmac staff had been transferred on the basis of seniority, without any discrimination. The computerisation of Tasmac operations would be completed in one or two months. After that, procurement, transportation and sale would be monitored, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US