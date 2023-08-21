No illegal bars in Tamil Nadu, says Minister S. Muthusamy

August 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Erode

Minister for Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy on Monday said there were no illegal bars in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegation that corruption to the tune of ₹10 crore took place at Tasmac outlets every day, the Minister said Mr. Palaniswami was speaking about what happened three years ago.

“There is no illegal bar anywhere in the State. If any such bars are found, we are ready to close them,” he said. ‘

A total of 500 Tasmac outlets had been closed, and no new outlet had been opened. The outlets functioning near schools and temples had been shifted, he said.

A total of 2,000 Tasmac staff had been transferred on the basis of seniority, without any discrimination. The computerisation of Tasmac operations would be completed in one or two months. After that, procurement, transportation and sale would be monitored, he said.