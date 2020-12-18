‘No ideology can exist apart from Left and Right’

On actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s centrist approach, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan asserted on Thursday that only two ideologies – the Left and the Right – could exist in politics across the world.

Participating in a two-day CPI State Committee meeting held at Tiruppur, Mr. Mutharasan told mediapersons anyone could form a political party, but there could not be a third ideology. He added that a vehicle could not travel in the middle of the road at all times, which would lead to accidents.

Mr. Mutharasan condemned the attack on Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar by the PMK cadre at Nathamedu on Wednesday. Further, he alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was forced to support the three farm laws due to political pressure.