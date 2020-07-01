‘No grand celebrations for Vinayaka Chathurthi this year’

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, no grand celebrations for Vinayaka Chathurthi will be organised in the State this year, said State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam on Wednesday.

“There will be no processions and no collection of donation from the public this year,” he told reporters in Tiruppur. The Hindu Munnani members will spend their own money to set up around 1.5 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh across the State, but no meetings or any celebratory events will be organised to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We will comply with the directions given by the State government,” Mr. Subramaniam said.

He also requested the public to make idols of the deity using turmeric on the festival day (August 22) and dissolve it in water to sprinkle in front of their houses. As turmeric is a disinfectant, this will help in preventing the spread of the disease, according to Mr. Subramaniam.