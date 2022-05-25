No fresh COVID-19 cases in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts
I No fresh cases were recorded in Krishnagiri and as of Wednesday, only one person was under treatment. The total number of cases stood at 59, 641.
No fresh cases were recorded in Dharmapuri, with one person currently under treatment. The total number of COVID cases was 36,192.
