No foul play in doctor’s death, say police

Coimbatore

24 January 2021 23:50 IST

Family members accept the body after refusing it initially

The staff of Chennai Hospitals and the family members of Dr. Umashankar, who was killed in an accident at Kannappa Nagar on Saturday, thronged the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday, alleging foul play in his death.

They initially refused to accept the body. The Thudiyalur police held talks with the family members following which they accepted the body after post-mortem.

The Thudiyalur police said their investigation done so far could not find any foul play in the death.

According to the police, a Richard from Coonoor drove the car which also had his wife, sister-in-law and three kids inside.

“When questioned, the driver said that they were heading to a theatre in a hurry using a navigation app. The driver has claimed that the car hit the doctor when he lost its control,” said a police officer.

The accident took place around 1 p.m. on Saturday when Umashankar, who ran Chennai Hospitals on Sathyamangalam Road, was standing on the side of the road in front of a bakery.