No films screened in Erode theatres

Though a few theatres and multiplexes were reopened across the district after eight months on Tuesday, no films were screened.

After the government gave permission, all the 35 theatres and multiplexes in the district, including 11 in the Corporation limits, were scheduled to be opened on Tuesday. Cleaning and disinfectant works were carried out and many theatres installed thermal scanners and altered seating arrangements to ensure personal distancing. But, in the absence of any new film releases, theatre owners refused to screen old movies on the opening day.

Members of the district theatre owners association said they were waiting for new film releases on Deepavali until which they would not screen films. They said their business, the livelihood of workers in the theatres and canteens were affected completely in the past eight months and expected a positive outcome in the ongoing talks between associations in Chennai.

Many theatre managers felt that Deepavali film releases would be their only opportunity to regain business as operating with 50% seating capacity would not give them profit, but would help run the theatres continuously. “If no new films are released, we may think of screening the already released films,” they said.

Salem

In Salem, theatre owners are taking cautious steps regarding reopening screens.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association said they had decided to open only 30% screens to begin with and increase the number depending upon the patronage from people. T.N.C. Elangovan, president, Salem Theatre Owners Association, said only 40 screens resumed operations on Tuesday. “There are 140 screens in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri and only 30% of them, about 40 screens, have decided to resume operations,” he said.

Mr. Elangovan said they would run only three shows a day. “All safety measures are being followed and we have decided to provide gloves to the audience. We are hoping that new films will be released for Deepavali and it will increase footfall to theatres,” he said.