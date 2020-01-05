No fan shows in Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri police has denied permission to run early morning fans shows in Krishnagiri and Kaveripattinam police limits following untoward incidents occurred during the release of film Bigil.

When the actor Vijay starrer Bigil was released, fans damaged public property at a few junctions after one of the theatres refused to run a special fans show during early morning. Case was also registered against miscreants for damaging public property.

Considering the incident, a meeting of theatre owners, fans’ associations was called by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar. In the meeting, the stakeholders were informed that permission would not be given for running special fan shows and theatres can run regular five shows a day.