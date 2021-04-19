CoimbatoreDHARMAPURI 19 April 2021 23:35 IST
No entry for tourists in Hogenakkal
The district administration has banned tourists from visiting Hogenakkal from April 20.
With the night curfews and partial lockdown measures coming into force, the district administration has banned the public to enter Hogenakkal waterfalls. This includes ban on coracle rides too.
District Collector S.P. Karthika has urged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, physical distancing and avoid crowding in public place.
