No entry for tourists in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI

19 April 2021 23:35 IST

The district administration has banned tourists from visiting Hogenakkal from April 20.

With the night curfews and partial lockdown measures coming into force, the district administration has banned the public to enter Hogenakkal waterfalls. This includes ban on coracle rides too.

District Collector S.P. Karthika has urged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, physical distancing and avoid crowding in public place.

Advertising

Advertising