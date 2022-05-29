No entry for devotees to Maruthamalai after 7 p.m.

A board kept at Maruthamalai downhill informs devotees of the restriction. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

May 29, 2022 19:39 IST

The restriction follows frequent sighting of leopards and other wild animals along the road

After the frequent sighting of leopards and other wild animals along the forest route, devotees are not allowed to go to the Maruthamalai Subramaniya Swamy Temple near here after 7 p.m.

The temple administration is closing the gate downhill at 7 p.m. and devotees will not be allowed to drive the two-km road or climb the steps towards the temple. It has placed a board at the entrance informing devotees of the restriction that is in force till 6 a.m., temple sources said.

The temple is located in the midst of forests under the Coimbatore range of the Coimbatore Forest Division where elephant movement is high during the annual migration season. A leopard was caught on camera on the temple premises recently. Then the temple administration took the decision, the sources said.

R. Arun Kumar, forest range officer of the Coimbatore range, said officials of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments took a serious note of the increased animal movement on the road as well as the steps towards the temple at night. According to him, a forest guard recently spotted three leopards together at Maruthamalai.

Apart from leopards, elephants and other animals, including wild boar, move along the road and the steps at night.

Mr. Kumar said the Forest Department would soon start checking devotees at the entrance for plastic products.