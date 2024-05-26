GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No entry for bike riders coming to Yercaud without helmets

Published - May 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The district police are enforcing helmet regulations by turning back bike riders attempting to enter Yercaud without helmets. Likewise, the Forest Department highlighted its plastic-free initiative with an installation of a water tap replica pouring plastic water bottles instead of water.

During the five days of the summer festival, the police intensified the enforcement of safety regulations. Bike riders without helmets were stopped and sent back at the Yercaud foothills. Additionally, police checked driving licences and advised riders to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit on the ghat road. They also warned that parents could face charges under the Motor Vehicles Act, if they allow minors to drive two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

To raise awareness about the importance of a plastic-free environment, the District Forest Department installed the replica of a water tap at the Yercaud foothills. It was created using plastic bottles collected from Yercaud Road and attracted numerous tourists, who took selfies with it. Forest officials emphasised the long-term environmental impact of plastic waste on water resources and reiterated the need to launch more awareness campaigns to make Yercaud plastic-free.

The police officials said that till May 30, the last day of the flower show, bike riders coming to Yercaud without helmets will be sent back. After that, a fine will be slapped on them.

