No end in sight to open dumping of waste in Erode city

In spite of warnings issued by the Erode Corporation against open dumping of waste, the practice continues in many parts of the city.

The civic body removed the dustbins placed in the city and implemented door-to-door collection of waste, to stop open dumping. It had also put up warning signboards at many parts of the city against dumping waste. But, garbage wrapped in plastic bags, empty plastic bottles and rotten vegetables are found dumped along the roads in many areas. A resident of Andavar Street in the city said most of the garbage are thrown by people on two-wheelers, while a few traders and residents also dumped waste in the open. “The civic body should fix closed circuit television cameras at the spot and impose heavy fine on people who are involved in the act,” said V. Manickam, a resident.

A health official said that despite all efforts, including creating awareness among the residents against dumping waste and placing warning boards, open dumping continued throughout the city. “As many as 240 garbage vulnerable spots were identified and boards were placed asking residents to desist from dumping,” the official said and added that the campaign was little success. The official added that waste wrapped in plastic bags are thrown on the road by motorists in many areas and efforts to curb it did not materialise.

Residents in many areas said that failing to take stringent action against people who dump in the open was a cause of concern. “Levying fine and asking the person who dumped the garbage to clear it could stop illegal dumping,” said a resident of Sampath Nagar