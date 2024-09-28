GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No end in sight to open dumping of waste in Erode city

Published - September 28, 2024 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Heaps of garbage dumped along Andavar Street in Erode.

Heaps of garbage dumped along Andavar Street in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In spite of warnings issued by the Erode Corporation against open dumping of waste, the practice continues in many parts of the city.

The civic body removed the dustbins placed in the city and implemented door-to-door collection of waste, to stop open dumping. It had also put up warning signboards at many parts of the city against dumping waste. But, garbage wrapped in plastic bags, empty plastic bottles and rotten vegetables are found dumped along the roads in many areas. A resident of Andavar Street in the city said most of the garbage are thrown by people on two-wheelers, while a few traders and residents also dumped waste in the open. “The civic body should fix closed circuit television cameras at the spot and impose heavy fine on people who are involved in the act,” said V. Manickam, a resident.

A health official said that despite all efforts, including creating awareness among the residents against dumping waste and placing warning boards, open dumping continued throughout the city. “As many as 240 garbage vulnerable spots were identified and boards were placed asking residents to desist from dumping,” the official said and added that the campaign was little success. The official added that waste wrapped in plastic bags are thrown on the road by motorists in many areas and efforts to curb it did not materialise.

Residents in many areas said that failing to take stringent action against people who dump in the open was a cause of concern. “Levying fine and asking the person who dumped the garbage to clear it could stop illegal dumping,” said a resident of Sampath Nagar

Published - September 28, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.