No end in sight to banned single-use plastics as Coimbatore Corporation seized items weighing 532 kg during raids in November

December 03, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To curb the use of banned single-use plastics, the Coimbatore Corporation conducted raids in shops across all five zones in November and seized 532 kg of plastic items. It also collected fine to the tune of ₹3.08 lakh.

According to a report released by the civic body, raids were conducted at 2,079 shops, with the highest in the West Zone (765). “There seems to be less awareness among people in the West zone on the ban on single-use plastics,” a CCMC official said.

In 2019, the State government banned manufacturing, storage, supply, transport, sale or use of single-use plastic items, including plastic covers, candy sticks, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straws and trays, wrapping films, plastic-coated tea cups, water pouches and packets, plastic carry bags and flags, irrespective of thickness.

But, several shopkeepers said they were not aware of the products that were banned . One shopkeeper admitted to being surprised that even candy sticks and cutlery have been prohibited. However, the majority of seizures during the raids were single-use plastic covers.

Many shopkeepers claimed that they stored single-use plastic covers for those customers who forget to bring cloth bags. A grocery store owner in Kaundampalayam said, “We insist customers to bring cloth bags. But when they forget to bring one, we need to provide them with plastic covers.”

At present, 100 medium-sized cloth bags cost approximately ₹3,000, whereas a pack of 100 single-use plastic covers cost about ₹80 at wholesale price. Karthik (name changed), a stationery store owner in Peelamedu, emphasised the affordability challenge for small shops and suggested imposing fines on individuals not carrying bags.

Further, shop owners point out lack of information from the civic body regarding the ban. Mr. Karthik added, “It is challenging to keep up with the evolving list of banned items. But, with clear guidance, implementation will be smoother.”

A civic body official told The Hindu that efforts would be made to spread awareness about the sale of plastics, but more raids have been planned for the time-being.

