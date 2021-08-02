The Coimbatore district administration has banned flying drones in and around Sulur from August 3 to 6. In a release, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the Nilgiris, flying drones was banned in and around Sulur. The administration would seriously view any violation and initiate legal action.
No drones in and around Sulur from August 3 to 6
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
August 02, 2021 17:02 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
August 02, 2021 17:02 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 5:03:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-drones-in-and-around-sulur-from-august-3-to-6/article35680150.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story