May 29, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A pipeline leakage was detected in the Pilloor-II drinking water project at the Muthukallor area of the Velliangadu Water Treatment Plant in Karamadai. Hence, water supply to areas under the project will be stopped on May 30, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said in a release. Owing to repair works on Tuesday, water supply to Singanallur, Ondipudur, Peelamedu, Sowripalayam, Avarampalayam, Ganapathy, Gandhipuram, Ratnapuri, Siddapudur and Ukkadam areas would be stopped, he said.

