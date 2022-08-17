No drinking water supply in Salem on Thursday
Due to maintenance work by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited at Mettur Thottilpatti and Nangavalli areas where the Corporation’s Dedicated Water Supply Scheme is being implemented, drinking water will not be supplied in the corporation limits on August 18 (Thursday), a release from Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said..
