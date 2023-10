October 25, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Due to maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation at Mettur Thottilpatti where the Corporation’s Dedicated Water Supply Scheme is being implemented, drinking water will not be supplied in the Salem Corporation limits on October 26 (Thursday), a release from Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.