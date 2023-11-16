ADVERTISEMENT

No drinking water supply at Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore

November 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Aliyar drinking water project, a crucial water source for Coimbatore Corporation, is currently undergoing relocation work on the main pipe, resulting in a temporary halt in drinking water supply to Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur areas on November 16 and 17.

The project, which supplies water from Athupollachi water station, is part of the construction activities for the Western Bypass road in Pollachi. Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said water supply would resume after completion of the work.

